Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

Overnight we'll see increasing clouds with very mild overnight lows. Low temperatures should be in the lower 40s, and we'll see temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the west overnight gusting 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A FIRE WEATHER or RED FLAG WARNING goes into effect at 2 a.m. and will stay in effect through Friday morning at 2 a.m. Scattered thunderstorms are on the way for Thursday. We'll see plenty of lightning with these storms, gusty outflow winds, and heavy rains and/or hail. Remember, when thunder roars -- head indoors!

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies in the morning with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, which is still nearly 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be breezy at times gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Friday will see much calmer conditions with mostly sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will still be warm in the low to mid 80s. Saturday will also see the same with more clouds overhead and breezy winds. Winds will top 20 to 25 miles per hour to begin the weekend.

Sunday sees a cool down with highs in the low to mid 70s. We haven't seen mid 70s since mid August! We'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will hang out in the low to mid 70s for the beginning of next week. Fall doesn't officially start until September 23 ;)

-- Emily