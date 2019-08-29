Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING remains in effect for thunderstorms with lightning and the threat for some of the strikes to cause a fire to start, which we've already seen today in Deschutes County. The alert stays in effect through Thursday at 11 p.m. as thunderstorms chances will stay with us through that time.

Overnight we could see some isolated thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be very mild for overnight lows with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Thursday starts with some isolated storms to our north and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We'll see a break through about 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. in the afternoon before more thunderstorms develop. We'll see more storms Thursday than Wednesday saw. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be much calmer with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid to upper 80s. We round out the month of August with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

-- Emily