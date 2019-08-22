Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

Overnight skies will gradually clear up. We'll see an end to the rain showers between now and midnight. Winds during this time will gust around 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, which is at or below average.

Tomorrow morning we wake up to chilly temperatures and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies! The rain will have been short-lived across the High Desert. Thursday will be our coolest day of the extended forecast with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will gust around 15 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

Friday returns to summer weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see skies turn blue again by Friday, and we'll see mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calmer for Friday gusting around 10 miles per hour.

This weekend we'll see some winds pick up on Saturday gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour. We'll see sunny skies all weekend long to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will see calmer winds.

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family