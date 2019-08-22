Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

Overnight skies will gradually clear up. We'll see an end to the rain showers between now and midnight. Winds during this time will gust around 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, which is at or below average.

Tomorrow morning we wake up to chilly temperatures and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies! The rain will have been short-lived across the High Desert. Thursday will be our coolest day of the extended forecast with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will gust around 15 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

Friday returns to summer weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see skies turn blue again by Friday, and we'll see mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calmer for Friday gusting around 10 miles per hour.

This weekend we'll see some winds pick up on Saturday gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour. We'll see sunny skies all weekend long to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will see calmer winds.

-- Emily