Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 05:23 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:28 PM PDT

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

Winds will be breezy through sunset tonight gusting 15 miles per hour. We'll see mostly clear to clear skies through the overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is slightly above average.

The jet stream flattens over the region for Thursday, which will be a breezy if not windy afternoon for us in Central Oregon. Winds will gust around 25 miles per hour during the second half of the day. The dip in the jet stream brings us a slight cool down, so temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, which is still around normal. Mostly sunny skies are still expected!

Friday looks to see some blustery winds, but not as breezy as Thursday. Highs will still be in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the end of the week.

The weekend looks to be very nice with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will pick up on Sunday, but temps will still be warm to hot. Sunshine will be overhead with some hazy skies this weekend. Next week looks to see highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s with sunny skies.

-- Emily

