Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 9-4-19

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 06:34 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:34 AM PDT

Good Wednesday Morning, Everyone...

We can look forward to plenty of sunshine today along with some warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn westerly after midnight tonight. With the advance of a low pressure center from the SW skies will become partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be mild once again, ranging from the mid 40's to mid 50's.

The advance of that low pressure center will continue to thicken clouds going into Thursday. As early as 9 am the first scattered showers could be felt to our east. Any showers will be light through the noon hour. More intense showers and some thunderstorm activity will settle in from mid-afternoon through the dinner hour. Showers will be lighter and scattered through the evening and they will be clearing the area by Friday morning. We will be left with a few clouds and cooling temperatures into Saturday. That cooling trend will have us in the low to mid 70's for highs coming out of the weekend and going into next week. Overnight lows will be dropping into the low to mid 40's. We can expect to see a slight chance of scattered rain showers from Sunday right into the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns