Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 9-4-19

We can look forward to plenty of sunshine today along with some warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn westerly after midnight tonight. With the advance of a low pressure center from the SW skies will become partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be mild once again, ranging from the mid 40's to mid 50's.

The advance of that low pressure center will continue to thicken clouds going into Thursday. As early as 9 am the first scattered showers could be felt to our east. Any showers will be light through the noon hour. More intense showers and some thunderstorm activity will settle in from mid-afternoon through the dinner hour. Showers will be lighter and scattered through the evening and they will be clearing the area by Friday morning. We will be left with a few clouds and cooling temperatures into Saturday. That cooling trend will have us in the low to mid 70's for highs coming out of the weekend and going into next week. Overnight lows will be dropping into the low to mid 40's. We can expect to see a slight chance of scattered rain showers from Sunday right into the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

