Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 9-25-19

A fairly stationary high pressure center off in the Pacific will continue to feed us fair conditions for the day ahead. We may see a few clouds, but with plenty of sunshine we will see highs reach the low to mid 70's. NW breezes at 5-10 mph will have a chance to gust a bit higher in some areas. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the upper 30's to mid 40's with gentle SW breezes.

A slight change in the air flow pattern will increase our clouds a bit Thursday and that will also mark the beginning of a significant cooling trend. We are not expecting to see much by way of showers until Friday night. By then our lows will be dropping into the 30's and snow will have begun to fall in the Cascades. The freezing level will have descended to pass level by then, so even the mountain passes could see a mix of rain and snow by Saturday morning. Mt. Bachelor is expecting a couple inches of fresh snow overnight Friday and into Saturday with a chance of snow showers extending through Monday.

This weekend the high desert will see highs in the low 50's and overnight lows at and below freezing. That means that the chance of showers we see through the weekend will also have a chance of mixing some snow in with it.

