Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 9-18-19

A cold, wet and slow-moving system will keep us pretty chilly today. Along with scattered rain showers that will be heavy at times we will see highs in the upper 50's to low 60's. If we see any breeze at all it will be out of the west and SW at a gentle 5-10 mph. Areas experiencing thunderstorms may see wind gusts a bit higher. Look for scattered showers tonight with light west winds and lows in the 40's.

Rain showers may stretch into Thursday morning, but the center of this system will move off to the ne and give us some partial clearing. We will, however, cling to cooler temperatures. Despite additional sunshine, our daytime highs will stay in the mid 60's through Friday. Saturday looks to be the brightest spot in the forecast. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low to mid 70's. A brief system will push through Sunday. It will cloud our skies and give us a chance of some showers that will stretch into Sunday night. Monday is the first day of autumn and it will offer a little improvement. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60's. We will reach the mid 70's Tuesday.

