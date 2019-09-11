Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 9-11-19

Good Wednesday Morning, Everyone...

As the low pressure center that brought us showers over the last couple days moves off to the east we will be presented with much fairer conditions today. With plenty of sunshine we will see our highs reach the mid 70's. Winds will remain light out of the west. Skies will stay clear tonight. Winds will calm this evening and we can expect lows in the upper 30's to mid 40's.

Thursday promises to be the nicest day of the week. More sunshine will combine with a light SE flow to give us highs in the mid 80's. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70's. The next system will push in Sunday thickening our clouds and bringing a chance of showers later in the day. A chance of showers will stay with us from Sunday night through the middle of next week. That system will also bring cooler temperatures. Sunday's highs will be in the low 70's and we will be dropping into the mid 60's Monday and Tuesday. By then overnight lows will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!