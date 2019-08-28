Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 8-28-19

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 04:33 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:33 AM PDT

Good Wednesday Morning, Everyone...

We start the day nice and clear, but modest amounts of moisture moving in over very hot daytime highs will give us a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Those highs will reach the mid to upper 90's and breezes will stay light and variable. Watch for gusty downdrafts from passing thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50's to low 60's with a chance of storms all night.

While the chance of thunderstorms will diminish Thursday morning, it is expected to return that evening. Thursday's highs will be in the upper 80's and overnight lows will be in the 50's. The chances of more storm activity will break up Thursday night and that will leave us with plenty of sunshine Friday. Highs will stay warm, topping out in the upper 80's once again. Saturday will be warm, as well, but it will also mark the beginning of a cooling trend that will have us back into the low to mid 80' going into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

