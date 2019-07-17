Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 7-17-19

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 06:02 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:02 AM PDT

Good Wednesday Morning, Everyone...

There has been little change in our air flow patterns, consequently we will see another mild day. Highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's under mostly sunny skies. NW winds will get fairly breezy this afternoon. They will pick up to 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 25-30 mph in some areas. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as lows range from the mid 40's to low 50's. NW breezes become light at 5-10 mph after midnight.

While we will see plenty of sunshine through the balance of the work week, we will also see a bit of a cooling trend that will have our highs in the mid 70's by Friday. That cooling trend will end Saturday as warm air moves back in. It will be a sunny weekend with highs in the low to mid 80's Saturday and mid to upper 80's Sunday. We will be sunny into the start of the new work week and we can expect highs to reach the low 90's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

