Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 11-13-19

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 04:24 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:24 AM PST

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered toward Southern California will rotate some clouds into the Pacific NW. While we are not likely to see any rain on the region, we will have a variable cloud cover through the day. Highs will be in the low 60's and breezes will generally be light and variable. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and more patchy fog is expected. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's with calm winds.

In addition to some patchy fog Thursday morning we will see the clouds thicken a bit through the day. That will develop into a chance of rain showers that will stay with us through much of Friday morning. Friday's highs will be in the mid 50's and skies will stay mostly cloudy after the chance of rain diminishes. Partly cloudy skies Friday night will turn mostly sunny for Saturday when the highs climb back into the upper 50's. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions will stay with us through Sunday and Monday when the highs will be in the low to mid 60's. A slight chance of showers will build in Monday night and stay through Tuesday. Skies will turn partly cloudy and highs will be around 50 degrees; something a little more normal for this time of year.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

News
Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

Health
Best foods to fight fall allergies
FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

Best foods to fight fall allergies

News
Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1