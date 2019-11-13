Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 11-13-19

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered toward Southern California will rotate some clouds into the Pacific NW. While we are not likely to see any rain on the region, we will have a variable cloud cover through the day. Highs will be in the low 60's and breezes will generally be light and variable. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and more patchy fog is expected. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's with calm winds.

In addition to some patchy fog Thursday morning we will see the clouds thicken a bit through the day. That will develop into a chance of rain showers that will stay with us through much of Friday morning. Friday's highs will be in the mid 50's and skies will stay mostly cloudy after the chance of rain diminishes. Partly cloudy skies Friday night will turn mostly sunny for Saturday when the highs climb back into the upper 50's. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions will stay with us through Sunday and Monday when the highs will be in the low to mid 60's. A slight chance of showers will build in Monday night and stay through Tuesday. Skies will turn partly cloudy and highs will be around 50 degrees; something a little more normal for this time of year.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!