Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 10-30-19

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 04:45 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 04:45 AM PDT

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure that is centered off the Oregon coastline will deliver both a sunny day and one that is staying quite chilly. Highs will be in the mid 40's and SE breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight and that combined with more cold Arctic air will keep our overnight lows in the low teens. Those SE breezes will stay gentle through the evening and much of the night.

That center of high pressure and the ridge associated with it are not expected to move much over the next few days. That means that even with a puff of a cloud here and there, we are looking for a nice string of sunny days. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50's Thursday through Saturday and then into the low 60's Sunday. These pleasant conditions will stay with us right into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

