Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 10-23-19

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 04:30 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:30 AM PDT

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As high pressure moves into the Pacific NW we will see clearing skies. We remain at the leading edge of the ridge, however, and the NW flow with that will keep us a bit on the cool side. With plenty of sunshine we will see our highs in the upper 50's to low 60's with a gentle northerly breeze. Skies will be clear tonight with calm winds. Lows will dip to the upper 20's to low 30's.

This high pressure will gain some strength over the next couple days, so we are expecting a lot of sunshine and warming temperatures through the end of the work week. Thursday's highs will reach the upper 60's and Friday we will be in the low to mid 70's.

Airflow will make a significant change overnight Friday. We will see a few clouds Saturday, but no rain showers. Another ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny through the weekend and into next week. A strong northerly flow will draw cooler air into the nw. Beginning Saturday and continuing into next week our highs will be in the low to mid 50's and overnight lows will range from the upper teens to mid 20's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

