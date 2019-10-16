Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 10-16=19

By:

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 06:03 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 06:03 AM PDT

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today will mark the beginning of a chilly, stormy pattern that will stay with us right through the coming weekend. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60's and southerly winds at 5-10 mph will get quite gusty in some areas. Rain showers could begin as early as noon. The heaviest rain will occur before midnight, but we will see a chance of rain all night. Lows will be in the 30's with westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

We will get a short break in the storm activity Thursday morning, but the rain will return in the afternoon. It will be a wind driven rain with highs only reaching the mid 50's. We will see a chance of showers Friday as highs stay in the mid 50's. The heaviest rain and the coolest temps will be seen from Friday night through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. During this time overnight lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's. Many areas, those at the higher elevations in particular, will see a chance of snow showers delivering a little accumulation.

This has the potential to be a major event for the cascades. Snow will begin to fall on Mt. Bachelor later today. The freezing level will be as low as 5,000 feet over the next few days, so snow at the highest elevations is quite likely. Between tonight and Saturday night Mt. Bachelor will accumulate one to two feet of fresh snow. By Monday the freezing level will return to 8,500+ feet, so much of the snow will be melted off.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids