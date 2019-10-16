Local Alert Weather, Wed. AM, 10-16=19

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today will mark the beginning of a chilly, stormy pattern that will stay with us right through the coming weekend. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60's and southerly winds at 5-10 mph will get quite gusty in some areas. Rain showers could begin as early as noon. The heaviest rain will occur before midnight, but we will see a chance of rain all night. Lows will be in the 30's with westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

We will get a short break in the storm activity Thursday morning, but the rain will return in the afternoon. It will be a wind driven rain with highs only reaching the mid 50's. We will see a chance of showers Friday as highs stay in the mid 50's. The heaviest rain and the coolest temps will be seen from Friday night through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. During this time overnight lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's. Many areas, those at the higher elevations in particular, will see a chance of snow showers delivering a little accumulation.

This has the potential to be a major event for the cascades. Snow will begin to fall on Mt. Bachelor later today. The freezing level will be as low as 5,000 feet over the next few days, so snow at the highest elevations is quite likely. Between tonight and Saturday night Mt. Bachelor will accumulate one to two feet of fresh snow. By Monday the freezing level will return to 8,500+ feet, so much of the snow will be melted off.

