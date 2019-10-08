Local Alert Weather, Tuesday AM, 9-8-19

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold front advancing from the NW will bring more clouds and a 40% chance of rain showers along with some very gusty winds. Highs will only reach the mid 50's and westerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of mixed showers will diminish after midnight and gusty NW winds will back off to 5-10 mph. Prepare for a cold night as lows dip into the 20's.

The passage of that front will leave us with plenty of sunshine Wednesday, but the cold body of air behind the front will keep us pretty chilly. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40's and lows that night will drop into the teens, with single digits possible for those at higher elevations. Sunny skies will prevail through the end of the work week. This will allow for some modest warming, but highs will stay below average. We will be in the low to mid 50’s Thursday and low 60's Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy over the weekend and we will see a very slight chance of an isolated shower or two Saturday night. Highs will be in the low 60's through Monday, Columbus Day.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!