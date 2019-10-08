Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Tuesday AM, 9-8-19

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 04:35 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:35 AM PDT

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold front advancing from the NW will bring more clouds and a 40% chance of rain showers along with some very gusty winds. Highs will only reach the mid 50's and westerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of mixed showers will diminish after midnight and gusty NW winds will back off to 5-10 mph. Prepare for a cold night as lows dip into the 20's.

The passage of that front will leave us with plenty of sunshine Wednesday, but the cold body of air behind the front will keep us pretty chilly. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40's and lows that night will drop into the teens, with single digits possible for those at higher elevations. Sunny skies will prevail through the end of the work week. This will allow for some modest warming, but highs will stay below average. We will be in the low to mid 50’s Thursday and low 60's Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy over the weekend and we will see a very slight chance of an isolated shower or two Saturday night. Highs will be in the low 60's through Monday, Columbus Day.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October sunset comes in view

Dazzling October sunset comes in view

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26