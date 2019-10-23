Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Tues. PM

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

Happy Tuesday evening, everyone!

Tonight winds will be blustery, but not too breezy as we see a break in our weather pattern. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s, which is average. Mostly clear skies will be overhead by the morning.

Tomorrow sees a sunny day overall compared to what we saw earlier this morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is also about normal. We won't see very strong winds for our Wednesday. 

High pressure builds into the region over the next few days. We'll see sunny skies and a gradual warming trend. Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday. Sunshine will blanket the region through the next several days. Friday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our weekend will see breezy winds beginning Friday night. Winds will gust around 20 miles per hour. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday is looking sunny, but chilly. Sunday will see the same conditions.

-- Emily

