Local Alert Weather - Tues. PM

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 05:28 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

Happy Tuesday evening, everyone!

Through the rest of the evening we'll have a chance for mixed showers in Central Oregon, but a better chance for snow showers up in the Cascades. The mountain passes will look at a few inches of snow, so know the roads will be slick and likely turn icy overnight.

Cold temperatures are starting to settle into the region. Gusty winds will continue through sunset tonight. Overnight we'll see breezy winds at times gusting 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest. Low temperatures will be much cooler than last night in the 20s, which is below normal.

Tomorrow we'll see our coldest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s as an area of low pressure moves out towards the east. Once we head into Thursday we'll see another ridge of high pressure build back into the region, and that means more sunshine. However, we'll see a downright cold start Thursday morning with lows in the teens.

Thursday will warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. The morning will see temps in the lower 20s, which is below normal. Friday will be back to the mid 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Bundle up for Friday night football!

Saturday and Sunday will look to see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will bounce around in the lower 60s, which is below normal. Winds should stay relatively calm. Lower temps will be in the low to mid 30s.

We can expect more of the same for the beginning of next week with highs in the low to mid 60s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

-- Emily 

