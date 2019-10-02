Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Tues. PM

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 05:24 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:32 PM PDT

Happy Tuesday evening, everyone!

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. for cold temperatures and frosty conditions expected. Bundle up any plants and keep an eye on outdoor animals. Know we'll see frost on surfaces, so be careful when traveling or walking.

Overnight we'll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s across the High Desert, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Winds will be calm, so frost will settle in quickly.

Wednesday starts with some blue skies, but will see increasing clouds through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Winds will be calm. 

Thursday will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We'll see a slight chance for showers the second half of the day. Winds will be breezy at times as we see a slight cool down. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. 

Low temperatures will trend in the mid to upper 40s, so we'll be back to normal. Daytime highs stay below average through Saturday.

Friday looks to be a bit breezy at chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday stays cool as well with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday will finally climb above normal with temperatures in the lower 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies overhead. Monday also sees temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be overhead.

-- Emily

