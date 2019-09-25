Local Alert Weather - Tues. PM

Happy Tuesday evening, everyone!

Overnight we'll see mostly clear to clear skies. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. Our average overnight low is 40 degrees. Winds will be out of the west around 5 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we'll see mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is also around average. Winds will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday sees increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be gusty at times topping 25 to 30 miles per hour. We have a slight chance for rain showers as well. Snow levels on Thursday will begin to fall into the 9,800' range mark.

By Friday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler as an area of low pressure rolls down from the north. We'll see highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be gusty at times as well.

This weekend will be downright cold for some locations with temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Snow levels on Saturday will be around 5,200' and falling to 4,100' by the evening. Saturday has a 50% chance for showers, so some higher locations could see a rain/snow mix.

Sunday will be cooler with lower snow levels, but we do not look to have a very good chance for showers at this point.

