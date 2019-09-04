Local Alert Weather - Tues. PM

Happy Tuesday evening, everyone!

We're seeing a few more clouds overhead tonight, but will look to see a clearing trend as we head into our Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be light topping 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday looks to be one of our last warm, calm, sunny days for a little while. Sunshine is expected with just a few clouds throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be out of the north gusting 10 miles per hour.

Overnight into Thursday is when clouds begin to roll into Central Oregon up from the south. We'll wake up to partly cloudy skies with a chance for thunderstorms already. Currently, a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for the Tri-County area on Thursday into the early parts of Friday. With the thunderstorms we can expect abundant lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours along with hail.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s, which will be more calm than Thursday.

The weekend will be different for us with more clouds and a noticeable cool down. Saturday will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will see a slight chance for rain showers with partly cloudy skies, but highs won't make it out of the mid 70s!

Temperatures remain in the 70s for the beginning of next week with variable clouds. Our average daytime high at the Redmond Airport is 80 degrees.

-- Emily