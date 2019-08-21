Local Alert Weather - Tues. PM

Happy Tuesday evening, everyone!

Winds will be breezy through the end of the night as a cold front approaches the region. Expect winds to gust around 25 miles per hour. Overnight we'll see partly cloudy skies turning mostly clear by the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is above normal.

Tomorrow sees mostly sunny skies to start the day, but we'll see clouds by lunchtime. Shower chances pick up in the early afternoon, and we see that chance through the evening for some rain drops. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 80s, which is back to normal. Winds will be breezy at times in the afternoon and the evening.

Breezy winds stick around through Thursday as the front exits the area. Winds will gust around 20 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures for Thursday will be the coolest of the week in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies will be overhead by the afternoon.

By Friday we'll have warmed back above average in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will hang out for the weekend across Central Oregon. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

-- Emily