Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 9-3-19

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 04:31 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:31 AM PDT

Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

As we are pinched between high pressure to the SE and low pressure to our west, a warm flow out of the SW will help keep our temperatures above average once again today. With plenty of sunshine our highs will be in the mid 80's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. We will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the low 40's to the low 50's and breezes will be light out of the NW.

We are expecting daytime high to stay in the mid to upper 80's for the next couple days. Beginning late Wednesday moisture from that low pressure center will press in from the Pacific over these warm temperatures. That will increase the cloud cover Wednesday night. Look for scattered rain showers to develop Thursday and extend into Thursday night. Friday will mark the beginning of a cooling trend that will last through the coming weekend and into next week. The cloud cover will be somewhat variable until Sunday. We will stay dry until late Sunday when we can expect a slight chance of showers to settle in. That chance of rain will stay with us through the start of the new work week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

