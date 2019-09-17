Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 9-17-19

Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

A low pressure center that is working its way down the Canadian coast will be impacting us with chilly temps and rain showers for the next two or three days. Today the rain will begin close to lunch time and continue through the day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50's and breezes will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's with rain much of the night.

Wednesday is expected to be a repeat of Tuesday with chilly temperatures and rainy conditions staying with us. Rain showers will taper off Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Thursday will mark the beginning of a clearing and warming trend that will take us into a pretty fair weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60's. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70's. We will top out in the low 70's Sunday and with a few more clouds building in we will see a slight chance of some late day and overnight scattered showers. We will be mostly cloudy, but dry Monday.

