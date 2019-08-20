Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 8-20-19

Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

High pressure will continue to dictate hot, dry conditions over the High Desert today. Under sunny skies we will see daytime highs climb into the low to mid 90's. Overall, breezes will be light and variable throughout the day with a brief and light NW breeze in the late afternoon. Those breezes will stay light out of the NW tonight. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

A low pressure center advancing from the Pacific will move to our north, but the front associated with this system will bring rain to the coast, the Valley and the Cascades for much of Wednesday and Wednesday night. While those areas will absorb the greatest volume of rain, Central Oregon will see a slight chance of scattered showers beginning around noon Wednesday and lasting through the evening. This will be a short-lived occurrence and we will see some clearing Wednesday night. Temperatures will also cool into the low to mid 80's Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies will return Thursday and they will stay with us through the coming weekend. We will also see the return of warm temperatures as highs reach the upper 80's and low 90's for a few days to follow.

