Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 8-20-19

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 04:17 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 04:17 AM PDT

Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

High pressure will continue to dictate hot, dry conditions over the High Desert today. Under sunny skies we will see daytime highs climb into the low to mid 90's. Overall, breezes will be light and variable throughout the day with a brief and light NW breeze in the late afternoon. Those breezes will stay light out of the NW tonight. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

A low pressure center advancing from the Pacific will move to our north, but the front associated with this system will bring rain to the coast, the Valley and the Cascades for much of Wednesday and Wednesday night. While those areas will absorb the greatest volume of rain, Central Oregon will see a slight chance of scattered showers beginning around noon Wednesday and lasting through the evening. This will be a short-lived occurrence and we will see some clearing Wednesday night. Temperatures will also cool into the low to mid 80's Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies will return Thursday and they will stay with us through the coming weekend. We will also see the return of warm temperatures as highs reach the upper 80's and low 90's for a few days to follow.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10