Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 7-23-19

Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

More moisture moving in over some warm daytime highs will give us a 20-30% chance of more thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 80's to low 90's. NW winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph this evening with gusts to 30 mph. A Fire Weather Warning is in place from 2 pm today through 5 am Wednesday. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40's and NW winds at 5-15 mph.

We are expecting a sunny day Wednesday and a modest shift in the air flow will allow temperatures to cool into the low 80's. It will be a brief reprieve from the heat, however. Highs for the remainder of the week will range from the mid 80's to low 90's. Skies are expected to stay sunny and clear through the weekend and into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I’m Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!