Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 7-16-19

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 04:11 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:11 AM PDT

Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

With little change in our airflow patterns we are expecting very consistent conditions across the High Desert for the next few days. Today mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the upper 70's to low 80's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph for most with some areas seeing some gusts to 20 mph this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 50 degrees and light westerly winds.

Mostly sunny skies, highs around 80, lows in the mid 40's to low 50's and gentle NW breezes will all be with us through the end of the work week. Sunny skies will be with us all weekend and into next week. A modest warm up will take our daytime highs into the upper 80's by Sunday. By Monday those highs will reach the low 90's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

