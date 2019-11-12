Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 11-12-19

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 08:47 AM PST

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we find ourselves caught in between a cold, wet flow to our north and very fair conditions to our south. That will yield some clouds over Central Oregon, but warm temperatures and mild breezes. Highs today will be in the low 60's under partly cloudy skies. Westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 30's and light and variable winds.

A variable cloud cover and mild temperatures will stay with us through the middle of the week. Be prepared to wake up to some patchy fog Thursday morning. That fog has the potential to be dense in some areas. A very brief chance of showers will move through Friday, but it will not last long. The best chance of rain, and even then, it is fairly slight, will be after the clouds thicken Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low 60's beginning Sunday. The slight chance of showers we see Sunday will increase a bit Monday, despite some sun breaks to be mixed in, as well.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

