Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 10-29-19

While a few thin clouds in the morning will clear and leave us with a very sunny day, a strong northerly flow of Arctic air will keep us cold. Highs will only reach the mid 30's. The gusty northerly winds we saw last night will back off to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight and that will help our overnight lows to plunge into single digits. Winds that calm in the evening will stay calm tonight.

We may see a thin cloud here and there, but overall we are expecting sunny, blue skies for the next several days. The current cold system will make its way eastward taking storm activity into the heartland. That will leave us with conditions that will gradually warm over the next couple days. Wednesday will be in the mid 40's. Thursday will be in the mid 50's; Friday will, as well. Trick-or-treaters will see conditions cool quickly Thursday evening, but the skies will remain clear. The coming weekend promises to be quite pleasant. We will see plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will be in the low to mid 60's. These nice conditions will carry into the start of the new work week.

