Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 10-22-19

While our temperatures are expected to be mild today, the passage of a cold front will bring a 30% chance of scattered rain showers and some breezy conditions this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60's and NW winds will pick up to -15 mph with some areas seeing gusts to 20-30 mph. Skies will begin to clear this evening and we will be mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's with light and variable winds.

Sunny skies will follow and a warming trend that starts Wednesday will have us in the low 70's by Thursday. As is typical with this time of year, those warm days don't last long. A "blocking high" will settle in beginning Thursday. While it will be tall enough to "block" any severe weather from entering the Pacific NW and thereby, keep us sunny to mostly sunny, it will also set us up for a northerly flow that will quickly cool us down. Daytime highs will drop into the low to mid 50's Sunday, the upper 40's Monday and the mid 40's Tuesday.

