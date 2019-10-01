Local Alert Weather, Tue. AM, 10-01-19

-Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

While we see the chance of showers exit the area today, we are expecting to stay pretty cold. Skies will become mostly sunny, but daytime highs will only range from the mid to upper 40's. Northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and that will help our lows to drop into the low to mid 20's. Breezes will become light out of the south.

Temperatures will begin to moderate as we go through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's. Clouds will thicken a bit through Wednesday and deliver a chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That will clear Thursday and Friday will find us under partly cloudy skies. A modest warming trend will begin Saturday. Under mostly sunny skies highs will be in the mid 60's. Look for sunny skies Sunday and into next week. By Monday we will see more normal temperatures as highs rise to around 70 degrees.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!