Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM Oct. 31

Happy Halloween, everyone!

We'll end October with clear skies and cold temperatures. If you're headed out for the evening I would pack some layers as it will feel rather cold around sunset. Winds will be blustery at times gusting 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the teens.

November begins with sunshine and will see a beautiful day to follow. Highs will trend about about 5 degrees below normal in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine will kick off our month and clear skies will be overhead into the weekend.

High pressure builds into the region, and we'll see a slight inversion out of it with cooler air lower down and warmer air higher up. Areas like Madras and Warm Springs will likely be cooler than areas like La Pine and Sunriver.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs above normal. Many locations will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will be around normal as well in the upper 20s. Sunday is looking nice as well with warmer daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll notice some stronger winds Sunday with a few more clouds.

Temps will stick around in the low to mid 60s for the beginning of next week with mostly sunny skies.

-- Emily