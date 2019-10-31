Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM Oct. 31

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 03:28 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:32 PM PDT

Happy Halloween, everyone!

We'll end October with clear skies and cold temperatures. If you're headed out for the evening I would pack some layers as it will feel rather cold around sunset. Winds will be blustery at times gusting 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the teens.

November begins with sunshine and will see a beautiful day to follow. Highs will trend about about 5 degrees below normal in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine will kick off our month and clear skies will be overhead into the weekend.

High pressure builds into the region, and we'll see a slight inversion out of it with cooler air lower down and warmer air higher up. Areas like Madras and Warm Springs will likely be cooler than areas like La Pine and Sunriver.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs above normal. Many locations will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will be around normal as well in the upper 20s. Sunday is looking nice as well with warmer daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll notice some stronger winds Sunday with a few more clouds.

Temps will stick around in the low to mid 60s for the beginning of next week with mostly sunny skies.

Have a Happy Halloween!

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities