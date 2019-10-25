Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

Clear skies will be overnight as high pressure begins to move down south. Winds will be light gusting 5 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, which is a little above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow starts with sunny skies and chilly, but not too cold temperatures. Winds will be light in the morning and picking up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is again about 10 degrees above normal.

By the second half of the day Friday we'll see winds pick up as a cold front approaches. Gusts will top around 25 miles per hour by sunset and will stay breezy. Clouds will start to increase in the afternoon when we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The Cascades have a slight chance for some light rain showers, and we could see a few drift into Central Oregon. However, most of the High Desert looks dry.

Saturday will start with some clouds, but mostly sunny overall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s behind the cold front. Winds will still be breezy gusting 20 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be cold in the teens and lower 20s, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

The cooler weather sticks around through the beginning of next week, but we are expected to stay mostly sunny. Know that overnight lows will be cold for the extended forecast. Enjoy the sunshine!

-- Emily