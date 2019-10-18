Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

Winds will stay breezy tonight as we're in between weather patterns. Gusts will top around 20 miles per hour between now and midnight and staying breezy overnight. Scattered rain showers are expected in the late evening and early morning. Overnight low temperatures will be a little above normal in the low to mid 30s.

Friday begins with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We'll be mainly dry throughout the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be breezy again gusting 20 miles per hour. By the second half of the day we will see a chance for rain, likely after sunset. However, it looks like Friday night football will be dry across Central Oregon.

Overnight into Saturday it will be very wet. Rain is expected east of the Cascades overnight. The mountains with see snow showers and some heavy snow at times. Totals will be around 8-14" by the end of the weekend. Winds will be breezy at times. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Central Oregon can expect rain showers during the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday looks mainly dry and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, which is still 10 degrees below normal. Cloudy skies are expected. Monday gets a warm up with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will stick around.

By Tuesday skies will begin to part. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The middle of next week will see fewer clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our average high is 63 degrees.

-- Emily