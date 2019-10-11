Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

After temperatures in the single digits and teens to begin the day we saw a modest warm up. Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Overnight we'll see mostly clear skies and another cold morning on the way. Temps will dip into the teens and 20s, which is still about 10 degrees below normal. Winds will be calm.

Friday will see a warmer afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our average daytime high is 66 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be overhead as high pressure builds into the region. Winds will be about 10 miles per hour. Grab a jacket if you're headed out for high school football Friday night! (And be sure to join us for the Big Playback at 11 on NBC ;))

Overnight into Saturday a weak front will approach the region. Clouds will trickle in for the early morning hours. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs will still be average in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday sees breezy winds at times with a slight cool down. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few sun breaks.

Monday looks to be sunnier, but still slightly below normal. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday through Wednesday will trend around average for this time of year in the mid 60s. We'll see more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday before a chance for showers Thursday.

-- Emily