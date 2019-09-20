Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Forecast

Happy Friday evening, everyone!

Overnight we can expect a few light showers lingering, but partly cloudy skies through the early morning. Clouds will increase early, and we could see a slight chance for showers as well. Winds will be out of the west about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Friday sees just about the exact same conditions as what we saw for Thursday. Highs will again be in the low to mid 60s. We'll see a slight chance for showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy at times in the afternoon and evening gusting 20 miles per hour. Expect clouds to begin to break up in the evening, so if you're heading out for Friday night football you will be dry -- but bundle up!

Clouds clear out overnight into Saturday, which looks to be our nicest day of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, which is around average for the first time in a few days. Mostly sunny skies will be overhead. Take advantage of the weather while you can because changes are ahead for Sunday!

A sweeping cold front will kick clouds our way and then a good chance for rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s with gray skies and wet conditions at times.

Fall begins at 12:50 a.m. Monday, and we'll have a typical day to follow. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The 70s return for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blustery bringing us the next cool down.

-- Emily

