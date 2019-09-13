Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM
Happy Thursday evening, everyone!
Overnight we'll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be light overnight.
Expect mostly sunny skies for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is around average. Winds will be picking up at times gusting 20 miles per hour. Saturday looks to be the same with mostly sunny skies and slight warm up. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be noticeably cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs by Monday will be even cooler in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will arrive overnight into Sunday with the arrival of the next front. Shower chances continue on Monday and through the beginning of next week.
-- Emily
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
News Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr
National & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
News sshepard / iStock
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Harry How/Getty Images
News cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com
News Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images