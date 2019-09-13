Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

Overnight we'll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be light overnight.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is around average. Winds will be picking up at times gusting 20 miles per hour. Saturday looks to be the same with mostly sunny skies and slight warm up. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs by Monday will be even cooler in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will arrive overnight into Sunday with the arrival of the next front. Shower chances continue on Monday and through the beginning of next week.

-- Emily