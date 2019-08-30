Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING remains in effect through the end of the evening tonight for thunderstorms producing lightning in the region. We saw a few starts from the lightning yesterday, and fire crews are prepared again today. Some gusty winds will be possible in the storms.

Overnight we'll see a few thunderstorms remaining, but partly cloudy skies overall. Low temperatures will be quite mild in the low to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies and will see increasing clouds. By the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be nice and warm in the mid to upper 80s, which is above normal. Winds are expected in the afternoon gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Heading into the weekend we see sunshine and near perfect temperatures! We'll be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies overhead. Again, winds will pick up in the afternoons gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Labor Day itself will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and at this time we'll see a slighttt chance for thunderstorms. At this time, there's not a great chance we'll see storms. Temperatures will still be in the mid 80s. Expect the same thing again on Tuesday.

-- Emily