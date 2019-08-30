Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 05:41 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING remains in effect through the end of the evening tonight for thunderstorms producing lightning in the region. We saw a few starts from the lightning yesterday, and fire crews are prepared again today. Some gusty winds will be possible in the storms.

Overnight we'll see a few thunderstorms remaining, but partly cloudy skies overall. Low temperatures will be quite mild in the low to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies and will see increasing clouds. By the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be nice and warm in the mid to upper 80s, which is above normal. Winds are expected in the afternoon gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Heading into the weekend we see sunshine and near perfect temperatures! We'll be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies overhead. Again, winds will pick up in the afternoons gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Labor Day itself will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and at this time we'll see a slighttt chance for thunderstorms. At this time, there's not a great chance we'll see storms. Temperatures will still be in the mid 80s. Expect the same thing again on Tuesday.

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers