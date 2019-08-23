Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

Tonight winds will gust around 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest. Temps will cool quickly tonight under mostly clear to clear skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s, which is around normal.

High pressure begins to build into the region over the coming days. We'll see mostly sunny skies heading into the weekend as a result. Temperatures for Friday will be back to normal in the mid 80s. Winds will be gusting around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Expect mostly sunny skies all weekend long. Winds will pick up slightly on Saturday gusting around 20 to 25 miles per hour. Overnight lows will also hover around normal in the mid 40s. Saturday and Sunday both see highs in the mid 80s.

We'll warm through the beginning of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. The middle of next week looks to be the warmest with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies to sunny skies stick around. Winds will pick up Wednesday and Thursday.

-- Emily