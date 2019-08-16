Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Aug 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

Winds are breezy at times due to the jet stream leveling out across the region. Gusts will be around 25 miles per hour through sunset. Overnight expect winds to back off. Clear skies will carry us into tomorrow morning. We could see some haze to start the day from neighboring wildfires. Temperatures dip into the low to mid 40s for lows.

Friday will see plenty of sunshine with another breezy afternoon. Winds will top around 20 miles per hour in the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which is one of our cooler days on the extended forecast.

By Saturday we'll be around average at 85 degrees. Winds will still be breezy in the afternoon and sunshine will still be overhead. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer. FIRE DANGER is considered HIGH right now, and you should be mindful when out and about.

Next week looks to see a warm up as temperatures climb well above average and get into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Monday. Tuesday looks to be our hottest day with highs in the mid 90s.

-- Emily

