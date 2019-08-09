Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

A FIRE WEATHER OR RED FLAG WARNING is in effect through Saturday morning. We'll see abundant lightning out of thunderstorms with gusty winds. Fuels are dry, but we are getting some rain with these thunderstorms.

Through the rest of the evening tonight expect gusty winds with scattered thunderstorms. Lightning will be included as well, so when thunder roars, head indoors! Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies and isolated storms.

Tomorrow will see partly cloudy skies and increasing chances for storms. Storms look to be most severe in the second half of the day. We'll be keeping a close eye on any Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that could be issued by the National Weather Service. Highs for Friday will be cooler in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight into Saturday we'll look to see some nocturnal thunderstorms with cloudy skies. Saturday will see quite a few storms along with rain as well. Highs will be the coolest of the week in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A warming trend arrives by the beginning of the week and we'll be back to the 80s.

-- Emily