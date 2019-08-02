Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:21 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:21 PM PDT

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

We're seeing some instability onshore with a few lightning strikes developing in Central Oregon. Overnight we can expect partly cloudy skies to turn mostly clear. Winds will stay gusty through sunset topping 25 miles per hour. Winds will calm through the overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday will be off to a mild, hazy, mostly sunny start. We'll quickly warm through the morning into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by the time we get to the evening, which is spot on for average for this time of year.

The warm up arrives this weekend with temperatures back into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Our average daytime high is 88 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times gusting around 20 miles per hour. Know conditions will stay warm and dry this weekend, so be sure to practice good fire safety skills.

Low temperatures for the next several mornings will be in the 50s, which trends above normal. The beginning of next week will be hot as well with daytime highs staying in the lower 90s. Midweek will see temperatures return to average in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

— Emily

