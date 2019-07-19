Local Alert Weather - Thurs. PM

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

Winds will be breezy at times tonight gusting around 20 to 25 miles per hour, but winds will back off over the coming days. Overnight we'll see mostly clear to clear skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s for lows.

Friday morning will be off to a crisp, sunny start. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s, which is still below normal. We'll see some blustery winds in the afternoon and evening, but shouldn't be too strong. Sunny skies will stick around all day.

This weekend will see a significant warm up with highs in the mid 80s for Saturday, and lower 90s for Sunday. Our average daytime high is 87 degrees at the airport in Redmond. Sunshine is expected all weekend with a few more clouds Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday kicks off the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s again. This time we'll see mostly sunny skies and some breezy winds. Winds will be bringing in temperatures in the 80s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week with a few clouds.

Enjoy the summer conditions!

-- Emily