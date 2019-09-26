Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 9-26-19

-Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

Today promises to be a beautiful, fair day on the High Desert, but you may want to use part of your Thursday to prepare for a cold, stormy weekend. Sensitive plants and animals will need some attention before we get into Friday night. Skies will stay mostly sunny today as highs reach the low to mid 70's. NW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25-30 mph. Those winds will lighten up tonight as our clouds thicken and lows dip to the mid 30's to low 40's.

The wind and thickening clouds are indications of a cold front descending across the region. That front is the leading edge of a frigid cold air mass that will cover the region from the Pacific NW eastward through Montana and Wyoming. Our daytime highs will be dropping by as much as 30 degrees over the next two days. Friday's highs will be in the low 60's. Rain will settle in late Friday and stay with us through Friday night. Lows Friday night will be in the 30's, so upper elevations will see a chance of snow showers mixing with the rain. Highs through the weekend will be in the mid 40's and overnight lows will be in the 20's with some areas dropping into the teens. With precipitation staying in the forecast through Monday, this means we all stand a chance of seeing overnight snow showers through the weekend. Mt. Bachelor will see snow accumulations of 3-4" over the weekend and the mountain passes could see and inch or two, as well.

