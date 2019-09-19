Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 9-19-19

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 06:28 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:28 AM PDT

Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

That slow moving system that has kept us chilly and rainy for the last couple days will stay with us today. While the chance of showers has diminished, we will stay mostly cloudy through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's and NW breezes will pick up to 10-15 mph. Under partly cloudy skies tonight's lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Breezes will be light and variable from this evening through tonight.

Our temperatures will stay in the mid 60's Friday and we will see a chance of some scattered showers. Saturday will give us a nice break between systems. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will rise into the low to mid 70's. Another brief system will push through Sunday. Rain showers are likely and highs will be limited to the mid 60's. Monday is expected to be sunny, but stay cool with highs in the mid 60's. Sunny conditions and more average temperatures will return Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70's through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

