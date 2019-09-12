Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 9-12-19

Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

A combination of high pressure and a favorable air flow will give us the fairest day of the week today. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the mid 80's. If you see any breeze at all it will be very gentle and wind directions will be quite variable. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the low 40's to low 50's and breezes will remain light and variable.

While we may not be quite as warm, we can expect conditions to stay pleasant as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will stay with us Friday with highs near 80. A few clouds pushing in Saturday won't spoil the day, but they will mark the very leading edge of the next system to enter the Pacific NW. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80's and then we go into Saturday night expecting clouds to thicken. Lows will be scattered through the 40's. The next front will pass Sunday and Sunday night. Rain will settle in Sunday and stay with us through Sunday night. Colder air will also invade with this system. Highs will be scattered through the 60's Sunday and temperatures are expected to stay well below average right through the middle of next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. We saw some snow added to the mountain tops with the last system that came through and we can expect the same with this system. We will also add a chance of thunderstorms through the day Monday. A chance of scattered showers stays in the forecast through Wednesday.

