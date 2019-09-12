Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 9-12-19

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 04:25 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:25 AM PDT

Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

A combination of high pressure and a favorable air flow will give us the fairest day of the week today. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the mid 80's. If you see any breeze at all it will be very gentle and wind directions will be quite variable. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the low 40's to low 50's and breezes will remain light and variable.

While we may not be quite as warm, we can expect conditions to stay pleasant as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will stay with us Friday with highs near 80. A few clouds pushing in Saturday won't spoil the day, but they will mark the very leading edge of the next system to enter the Pacific NW. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80's and then we go into Saturday night expecting clouds to thicken. Lows will be scattered through the 40's. The next front will pass Sunday and Sunday night. Rain will settle in Sunday and stay with us through Sunday night. Colder air will also invade with this system. Highs will be scattered through the 60's Sunday and temperatures are expected to stay well below average right through the middle of next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. We saw some snow added to the mountain tops with the last system that came through and we can expect the same with this system. We will also add a chance of thunderstorms through the day Monday. A chance of scattered showers stays in the forecast through Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies