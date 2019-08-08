Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 8-8-19

Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

A continued flow of moisture from the south moving in over warm daytime highs will yield a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Downdrafts from thunderstorms may get quite breezy. We will see some partial clearing tonight with lows in the low to mid 50's. Breezes become light and variable.

Friday will be somewhat cooler with highs in the low to mid 80's, however, the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will persist. While the chance of those thunderstorms will diminish Saturday it is likely that we will see rain showers pretty much all day. The low pressure responsible for the rain will also bring cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's. We will see some clearing Sunday, but highs will stay cool, topping out in the mid 70's. There will be plenty of sunshine all next week with highs in the low to mid 80's.

