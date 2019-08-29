Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 8-29-19

Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

The first showers and the first clap of thunder rolled across Central Oregon at about 10:00 AM today...a little earlier than initially expected. We can expect to see showers and thunderstorms to be scattered across the region for the rest of the day until about midnight. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80's which will be a relief from the intense heat we saw yesterday. Gentle breezes will be fairly variable. Those areas seeing thunderstorm activity may see gusts as high as 15-20 MPH.

The possibility of showers and thunderstorms will diminish after midnight. Some areas of Crook County, however, will cling to a very slight chance of isolated showers through Friday morning. We will all transition into a very nice Labor Day weekend. Skies will stay mostly clear and highs will be in the mid 80's.

There is a very slight indication that isolated sprinkles are possible Monday and Tuesday, but right now the chance of that happening is very slim. We will be monitoring that situation for you. Sunshine and average highs in the low 80's will carry us through the middle of next week.

