Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 8-22-19

The passage of the cold front that brought us all that rain yesterday has left behind a body of cold air. Skies will stay fairly clear today, but our daytime highs will only reach the mid to upper 70's. Northerly breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Under clear skies tonight's lows will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's, at or a little below average. Breezes will become light and variable.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see our highs return to the mid 50's, something a little more typical for this time of year. With plenty of sunshine in our forecast we will see those highs climb back into the low 90's beginning Tuesday.

