Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 8-22-19

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 06:04 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:04 AM PDT

Good Thursday Morning, Everyone...

The passage of the cold front that brought us all that rain yesterday has left behind a body of cold air. Skies will stay fairly clear today, but our daytime highs will only reach the mid to upper 70's. Northerly breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Under clear skies tonight's lows will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's, at or a little below average. Breezes will become light and variable.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see our highs return to the mid 50's, something a little more typical for this time of year. With plenty of sunshine in our forecast we will see those highs climb back into the low 90's beginning Tuesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

