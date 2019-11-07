Forecast

Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 11-7-19

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 05:47 AM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 05:47 AM PST

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As a center of high pressure moves into the Pacific NW we will see some additional clearing and warming here in Central Oregon. Under mostly sunny skies today's highs will reach the low 60's and se breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will be near calm tonight. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and overnight lows will drop back into the 20's.

By Friday that center of high pressure will have moved almost directly overhead and that will yield a sunny, warmer day. Highs will near 70 degrees and breezes will be light and variable. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60's. We will see cooler, more average temperatures for Monday, Veterans Day. With highs in the low to mid 50's and mostly sunny skies. Skies will then become partly cloudy through the middle of the week and highs will be right around 60 degrees.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

