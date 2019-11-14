Local Alert Weather, Thu. AM, 11-14-19

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

For many, morning fog will not clear until around lunch time. We will be left under mostly cloudy skies that will thicken as we go into this evening. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50's breezes will be light and variable. We will develop a chance of rain showers after midnight that will stay with us until Friday mid-morning. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30's with light southerly breezes.

The chance of rain will weaken as we get through the lunch hour Friday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and westerly breezes will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. The weekend will see a cloud cover that goes from mostly sunny Saturday to mostly cloudy Sunday. Highs will go from the upper 50's to mid 60's. A slight chance of showers will blanket the region Monday into Monday night. Highs Monday will be in the low 60's. Skies will go from partly cloudy Tuesday to mostly sunny Wednesday. Despite more sunshine, highs will cool to the mid 50's Monday to around 50 Tuesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center I'm Bob Shaw...

